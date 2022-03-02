Xbox boss Phil Spencer has asked that fans respect creators, and to celebrate the upcoming releases regardless of platform.

Spencer was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement award at DICE 2022. Following his acceptance speech (in which he called out the toxic environments in the gaming industry), Spencer chatted to IGN about his greatest accomplishment, his hopes for the next decade and the social connections that gaming brings to so many.

When asked if he had a message for fans, Spencer was keen to voice his wish players respected creators, rather than use games as ammunition in a console war. "I think it's very often that creations can be kind of weaponised and used in battles between platforms and other things," Spencer said.

"I look at everybody who is brave enough to create something, put it out... have their peers, the industry, players, play and analyse and talk about what they do," Spencer continued.

"Let's just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out from so many creators and realise that's such a foundation for where this industry is going to go".

During his acceptance speech, Spencer reiterated his desire to see improvements within the gaming industry, specifically when it comes to workplace toxicity: "We have a responsibility to everyone in this business. We have a responsibility to society. And we have a responsibility to ourselves".

"Our responsibility is simple: do everything possible to ensure that this entire industry is about treating every single person with dignity and respect".

These words echo those of EA exec Laura Miele.

Also speaking at DICE, Miele addressed the state the industry is in, acknowledging the "rough headlines" out there.

"We have to have fair and safe work environments, at the very least. This is just basic table stakes", Miele said.