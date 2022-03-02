Xbox boss Phil Spencer asks fans not to "weaponise" games for "battles between platforms"

"Respect creators."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 2 March 2022

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has asked that fans respect creators, and to celebrate the upcoming releases regardless of platform.

Spencer was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement award at DICE 2022. Following his acceptance speech (in which he called out the toxic environments in the gaming industry), Spencer chatted to IGN about his greatest accomplishment, his hopes for the next decade and the social connections that gaming brings to so many.

When asked if he had a message for fans, Spencer was keen to voice his wish players respected creators, rather than use games as ammunition in a console war. "I think it's very often that creations can be kind of weaponised and used in battles between platforms and other things," Spencer said.

"I look at everybody who is brave enough to create something, put it out... have their peers, the industry, players, play and analyse and talk about what they do," Spencer continued.

"Let's just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out from so many creators and realise that's such a foundation for where this industry is going to go".

During his acceptance speech, Spencer reiterated his desire to see improvements within the gaming industry, specifically when it comes to workplace toxicity: "We have a responsibility to everyone in this business. We have a responsibility to society. And we have a responsibility to ourselves".

"Our responsibility is simple: do everything possible to ensure that this entire industry is about treating every single person with dignity and respect".

These words echo those of EA exec Laura Miele.

Also speaking at DICE, Miele addressed the state the industry is in, acknowledging the "rough headlines" out there.

"We have to have fair and safe work environments, at the very least. This is just basic table stakes", Miele said.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Sim available on Xbox One via cloud now.

41

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

35

BAFTA Game of the Year nominees announced

Public vote opens today.

30

Intellivision cuts latest Amico fundraising campaign short, setting alarm bells ringing

Weeks after admitting it might not last beyond July.

21

Ukraine calls on PlayStation, Xbox to stop supporting Russian markets

And on the world of esports to shut out teams and tournaments.

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store