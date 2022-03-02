Ukraine calls on PlayStation, Xbox to stop supporting Russian markets

And on the world of esports to shut out teams and tournaments.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 2 March 2022

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine has called on video game companies, esports organisations and specifically both PlayStation and Xbox to do more to pile pressure on the Russian regime.

In an open letter published via Twitter today, Ukraine deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for support, and for companies to do "everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression".

"@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now," Fedorov wrote. "Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live [sic] the Russian market!"

"The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country!," Fedorov's open letter begins. "Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

"The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions - the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles.

"I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

"We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."

The games industry's next big release is Sony's Gran Turismo 7, which launches for PS4 and PS5 this Friday. Earlier this week, Eurogamer contacted PlayStation to ask if it would still go ahead with the game's launch in Russia. PlayStation did not respond.

In the world of film, Sony is one of several companies to have pulled upcoming releases from Russia. Its launch of the Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been delayed there until further notice, alongside The Batman from Warner Bros., Disney's Turning Red and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Across the games industry, companies have responded with large donations to humanitarian organisations, and support for staff based in Ukraine. Yesterday, the PC and console release of The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus was delayed due to the game's Russian themes and content. Top esports team Navi also said it would no longer work with Russia's main esports group. Apple has paused product sales in the country.

But, so far, no major publisher has said it will pull an upcoming blockbuster game release.

Eurogamer has contacted both Microsoft and Sony for a response to today's open letter and will update with any reply.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Flight Sim available on Xbox One via cloud now.

41

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

35

BAFTA Game of the Year nominees announced

Public vote opens today.

30

Intellivision cuts latest Amico fundraising campaign short, setting alarm bells ringing

Weeks after admitting it might not last beyond July.

21

Shadow Warrior 3 heads up PlayStation Now games for March

Crysis Remastered! Relicta! Chicken Police - Paint It Red!

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store