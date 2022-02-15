Witcher 3 director and other ex-CD Projekt staff announce new studio Rebel Wolves

The director of The Witcher 3 and other former CD Projekt staff have founded a new studio, Rebel Wolves, to work on a "AAA dark fantasy" role-playing game.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who also worked on Cyberpunk 2077 as head of production and a secondary director, announced the move in a press release today. Their new studio will aim to break "away from the weight of AAA development studios and approaching every goal as a team".

In a statement, Tomaszkiewicz said: "For all of us here at Rebel Wolves, video games were always something we felt destined to do... We're developing a video game we'd like to play in a way that games should be made."

"We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions," Tomaszkiewicz continued, "all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition.

"Collectively, we envision Rebel Wolves as a place where experienced game developers can reignite their passion, where they can focus on their craft and pour their love into an amazing, ambitious title. We want to stay small and agile - a place where people know and care for each other."

This was reiterated by Jakub Szamałek, narrative director and main writer at Rebel Wolves.

"In order to create truly great games, we won't chase trends or numbers" Szamałek says. "Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions... I want to work on titles people will remember".

Also joining Tomaszkiewicz and Szamałek at Rebel Wolves will be fellow industry veterans such as design director Daniel Sadowski, animation director Tamara Zawada, art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, CFO Michał Boryka and Studio Head Robert Murzynowski, who have collectively worked on games such as Cyberpunk, Thronebreaker, Shadow Warrior 2 and The Witcher series.

The first game from Rebel Wolves will be a "AAA dark fantasy built inside the Unreal 5 engine", which will be part of an ongoing saga.