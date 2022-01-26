Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo now available

Full release in February.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 26 January 2022

A demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available ahead of its release.

The full game launches on 15th February, but before then you can test out a demo of the game across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

It's the latest in the Dynasty Warriors series known for its 1 vs 1000 musou action, now featuring more strategy in its grand battles.

The demo shows off the game's Invasion Battles and Defensive Battles. The former sees you capturing enemy castles, the latter has you defending them.

Details of the game can be found in a new PlayStation Blog post, which also warns that the demo has cranked up the difficulty considerably compared to the final game.

The demo stages can be played with fan favourites from the Dynasty Warriors series, or a custom character.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is already available in Japan, but will be released in the West on 15th February across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. It's already available on PC via Steam, but will receive English translation on 15th February.

Confusingly, this is different to the 2018 release Dynasty Warriors 9 which we described as "a shoddy open-world game" in our review.

