Auto-upload of screenshots and videos to mobile coming to PS5
Previously tested feature now rolling out globally.
A PS5 update is adding the ability to auto-upload screenshots and videos to the PlayStation mobile app.
A beta of the app feature was previously tested in select regions, but now appears to be rolling out globally.
So far, users in North America have reported seeing the feature, but other countries are expected to follow.
The update means screenshots and videos are automatically uploaded to the mobile app, once the feature is enabled. From there, they can be edited and shared.
It means users will no longer need to share media to socials to access on their phones.
The Xbox consoles already have a similar feature, so it's about time Sony caught up.
When available, a pop-up should appear on the screenshot app on the PS5 console offering to enable the feature. "Automatically upload your latest screenshots and video clips, and view them on PlayStation App," it reads.
This a thing now omg! #PS5Share #ps5 #Playstation #PsShare pic.twitter.com/QOX1J7bLhE— Gaming-Interactive-Photos (@GamingIntPhoto1) January 25, 2022
We'll update this story once the app is officially launched in other countries.
Comments (0)