The Rock is bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games" to the big screen

Official announcement coming later this year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 January 2022

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to star in another video game movie, with the actor teasing it'll see one of the "biggest, most badass" games being brought to the big screen.

Johnson is, of course, no stranger to video game movies, having starred in an adaption of id Software's first-person shooter Doom back in 2005 (by most accounts not an especially good movie) and more recently appearing in 2018's live-action version of arcade favourite Rampage (see previous comment). And now Johnson has confirmed he's poised to help bring another poor, unfortunate video game franchise kicking and screaming into cinemas.

"I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing," he explained during an interview with Men's Journal, "but there will be an announcement this year."

Johnson didn't quite leave it at that, however, and teased the new movie would be based on "one of the biggest, most badass games" - one he's apparently played for years. "I'm really excited to bring it to fans around the world," he added. "Of course we're going to do right by our gamer friends - but really we're just going to make a great movie."

Inevitably, Johnson's detail-light revelation has sparked imaginations across the internet, with fans now furiously pondering exactly what The Rock's latest video game endeavour could possibly be. As a man not especially known for wearing wigs in his roles, most speculation has immediately gravitated toward bald video game heroes, with God of War's Kratos seeming to be a popular choice - one that's perhaps not entirely beyond the realm of possibility, given Sony's recent grasp to adapt its gaming hits (including Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Twisted Metal) to big and small screens.

That does of course mean we can cross those three games off the list of possibilities, as well as any number of other big name gaming franchises already being adapted for film and TV - including the likes of the Witcher, Mario, Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat, Halo, and Sonic. I also feel it's probably safe to take Hitman off the list, as much as I'd happily watch two hours of The Rock desperately trying to blend his enormous presence into the background by alternating between a number of small hats.

Beyond that, I'm done with speculating, but do feel free to add your own suggestions on which bald video game character The Rock might be playing in the comments below.

