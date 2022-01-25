Little Big Adventure reboot is tweaking its name in light of Little Big Planet's success

And aiming to release in 2024.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 January 2022

Last September brought the surprise news that developer Adeline Software's much-loved action-adventure series Little Big Adventure was being revived - some 27 years after its debut - and now original co-creator Didier Chanfray has shared a little more of his plans.

The original Little Big Adventure - an evocative blend of platforming, puzzling, and exploration that charted the story of young hero Twinsen, on the run from evil dictator Dr. FunFrock - released back in 1994 and was followed by a sequel three years later. A third instalment, set to conclude the saga, has long been discussed by the series' creators but has so-far never arrived.

And it now appears the original story may never reach its long-awaited conclusion, with Chanfray confirming in a new blog post that his next Little Big Adventure game will be a full reboot to Twinsen's story.

"When we started the discussion...about the new game," Chanfray explained, "we quickly realised that the third game we initially wanted to make - the Genesis of the Stellar Entity - would be strange to make. The script was a first draft written to end the series. With the new studio, we do not want to end the series. We want to attract a wider audience and share the wonderful world, iconic characters and story with as many players as possible, so that more Twinsunian adventures can be created."

Little Big Adventure - Official Android Trailer.

Chanfray added that while he understood some fans would be "very sad" to hear the news, "We strongly believe in a bright future for LBA and think this is the best choice to ensure this future. Our goal is that our children and grandchildren will be able to continue playing new LBA adventures in the years to come."

Chanfray also confirmed another notable deviation from past games in the series, revealing a slight name change for the reboot, which will now be called Twinsen's Little Big Adventure. This, he revealed, is in large part to avoid confusion with Sony's Little Big Planet series.

"Over the years, Little Big Adventure slowly began to fade to the background," Chanray explained. "When Playstation exclusive Little Big Planet arrived - a much bigger IP with a larger audience and fame - 'Little Big' became more and more associated with this IP instead of LBA. The latest release in this universe dates from November 2020 and is called Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is one 'Little' away from Little Big Adventure. This makes marketing and publicity around LBA all the more challenging."

The newly announced name chance will also be reflected in the original games, which have now been retitled Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic 1 & 2 on Steam and GOG.

With a new name and a new direction now solidified, Chanfray says the steadily growing team at developer 2.21 - which lists Frédérick Ryanal (director of horror classic Alone in the Dark and co-creator of Little Big Adventure) as a member of its creative board - is aiming to complete Twinsen's Little Big Adventure in 2024, just in time for the series' 30th anniversary.

"We hope that you understand our decisions and will support us in our development," he concludes. "Together we will make Twinsen big again and create wonderful adventures. Thanks for all your passion and support, it means the world to us."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Little Big Adventure

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Here's a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The remastered collection is out next week on PS5, and later this year on PC.

57

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

May the force be with April 5th.

52

Input lag for N64 games improved in latest update for Nintendo Switch Online

Plus reflections return in Ocarina of Time.

33

Majora's Mask next game to join Nintendo Online

Release date yet to be de-termina-d.

30

Mistborn author jokes From Software should have come to him for Elden Ring

"George doesn't play games! George has no idea!"

28

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store