Cities: Skylines' Airports DLC takes off today alongside customisation-focused free update

Cities: Skylines' new aviation-focused expansion, Airports, is out today, 25th January, on PC and consoles, and publisher Paradox Interactive is preparing for take off with a new gameplay trailer and news of an accompanying customisation-focused free update.

As its name suggests, Airports - which is Cities: Skylines' tenth major expansion, following on from After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, Mass Transit, Green Cities, Parklife, Industries, Campus, and Sunset Harbour - gives budding urban planners the tools needed to create and manage their own air-focused transportation hubs.

That includes a steadily expanding selection of modular airport building options, cargo terminals, and connected public transport - and you'll see a fair number of Airports' new features in action in the newly released gameplay trailer below.

Cities: Skylines - Airports - Release Trailer.

Paradox has also confirmed the $12.99 USD expansion will be accompanied by a free update for all players. This includes 14 new landscaping assets (including trees, bushes, and hedges), the ability to customise trees lining roads for a greater aesthetic flourish, customisable vehicles for your city's different service buildings, improved airplane AI, plus a streamlined landscaping system that lets you buy in soil and sell off anything you don't need.

Cities: Skylines - Airports - Free Update.

Paradox previously announced that Airports will release alongside four bits of additional paid DLC - a new Content Creator Map Pack introducing eight new terrain maps, Content Creator Pack: Vehicles Of The World, which introduces 21 new vehicle assets, plus two new radio stations: the relaxation-focused Calm The Mind and jazzy On Air Radio.