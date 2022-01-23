Dark Souls PC online servers are down following reports of a security issue

The servers have been "temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 23 January 2022

Bandai Namco has been forced to shutter the PC PvP servers for all Dark Souls games following "recent reports of an issue with online servers".

While console servers currently remained unaffected, it's thought the same exploit may be possible via FromSoftware's Elden Ring PC servers, too.

"PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services," a brief notice on series' official social media channels stated earlier today. "Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly. We apologise for this inconvenience."

While the publisher stopped short of specifying what the issue specifically is, players are pointing to posts on the Elden Ring subreddit that states "it is now possible for Dark Souls 3 invaders to run code on your PC without permission. AKA RCE, Remote Code Execution. This same hack is possible in Elden Ring".

RCE hacks enable unscrupulous players to hack and take control of opponents' PC (thanks, The Verge) and was reportedly discovered when a streamer fell victim to the hack whilst livestreaming. The hacker purports they'd tried to contact FromSoftware about the vulnerability but received no response, so felt their only recourse was to target livestreamers on air.

Right now there's no word on when servers may be restored, so keep an eye on the Dark Souls social media channels for the latest information.

ICYMI, a group of Chinese players recently analysed the map used in the Elden Ring beta test to uncover secrets about the game.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Dark Souls

Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 3

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Xbox boss keen to revive dormant Activision franchises

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let's go!"

137

Game developers aren't interested in NFTs and cryptocurrency, report suggests

According to the GDC State Of The Game Industry survey.

76

Original plan for Assassin's Creed series was for it all to end on a spaceship

Would you Adam and Eve it.

62

Bobby Kotick frustrates Activision Blizzard employees at internal meeting

He failed to address concerns.

59

QA testers at Activision Blizzard's Raven Software announce intent to unionise

"We ask that...leadership voluntarily recognise our union and respect our right to organise without retaliation or interference".

22

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store