Game developers aren't interested in NFTs and cryptocurrency, report suggests

According to the GDC State Of The Game Industry survey.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 21 January 2022

Game developers aren't interested in NFTs and cryptocurrency, according to the latest GDC State Of The Game Industry report.

NFTs have already proven divisive in the industry with many big studios leaning into the technology despite criticism from players.

However, 70 percent of developers asked for this survey were not interested in NFTs. Meanwhile, 72 percent were not interested in cryptocurrency as a payment tool.

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

Further, the vast majority of respondents criticised the new technology for its scam potential, environmental impact, and monetisation concerns.

"I think it is a tech looking for a purpose. People will be interested in it as a gamble to make money, but there's not enough of a public demand for it to be an actual currency," said one respondent.

"We should collectively agree to ban the use of blockchain-based technologies in our industry because of their hugely negative environmental impact," said another.

Another quipped: "I'd rather not endorse burning a rainforest down to confirm someone 'owns' a jpeg."

So far Ubisoft has launched an NFT platform, Konami sold Castlevania NFTs, and voice actor Troy Baker has backed an NFT voice acting platform. Both Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda and EA boss Andrew Wilson believe NFTs are the future, while Sega has stalled plans following a negative reaction from players.

The report delved into a number of other topics too.

Accessibility in gaming is on the rise, with more respondents adding accessibility options to their games than not for the first time in the history of the report.

On the subject of diversity and inclusion, 70 percent of respondents said their studio's attempts at inclusion and diversity were at least moderately successful. However, there's still a long way to go: 24 percent said their studio had not focused on it at all.

Following reports of toxic workplace culture in companies like Activision Blizzard, 38 percent of respondents said their company had addressed concerns. Almost a quarter hoped to unionise.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Xbox head says Microsoft has "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation"

Following Activision Blizzard acquisition.

127

Microsoft's big back compat sale has over 100 Xbox 360 games cheap

And OG Xbox classics like TimeSplitters 2 for £2.

72

Xbox boss keen to revive dormant Activision franchises

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let's go!"

54

Report details crunch culture at Lego Star Wars studio TT Games

"It was a very soft-spoken blackmail."

39

Bobby Kotick frustrates Activision Blizzard employees at internal meeting

He failed to address concerns.

24

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store