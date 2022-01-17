The Last of Us TV adaptation casts its Riley

HBO and Sony's The Last of Us television adaptation continues to swell its cast, with Euphoria's Storm Reid now set to guest star in the role of Ellie's one-time best friend Riley Abel.

Fans of the game series will know Riley from her 2014 appearance in acclaimed DLC episode The Last of Us: Left Behind, where she was voiced by Yaani King. Here, in a narrative segment set several weeks prior to the events of the main game, Riley reunites with her old friend Ellie, completing a narrative arc begun in comic book prequel The Last of Us: American Dream.

As reported by Deadline, Storm Reid - who stars in US teen drama series Euphoria and who featured in last year's The Suicide Squad movie - will play Riley's live-action incarnation in HBO's upcoming Last of Us television show, appearing in a guest role.

Reid joins an already impressive cast, which includes Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsey - who memorably played Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones - as Ellie.

The Last of Us: Left Behind Launch Trailer.

Other confirmed cast members include Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman as Bill, Jeffrey Pierce (who played Joel's brother Tommy in the Last of Us video games) as quarantine zone rebel Perry, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. Nico Parker stars as Joel's daughter Sarah, and Merle Dandridge reprises her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance.

Chernobyl's Craig Mazin is co-writing the series - said to "deviate greatly" from the game at times - with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who is also serving as director on some episodes.

There's still no word on when The Last of Us' first ten-episode season will air, but filming on the HBO series - which reportedly "well exceeds the eight-figure per episode mark" - was previously confirmed to be ongoing for 12 months, meaning it should wrap up this July.

Alongside its The Last of Us TV adaptation, Sony also has a live-action version of its Twisted Metal series in the works. This will reportedly star Anthony Mackie as a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland dominated by savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction.

