Phil Spencer says Game Pass competitors an "inevitability" following reports of PlayStation Plus overhaul

"It makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 January 2022

Amid reports Sony is overhauling its PlayStation Plus service into something more closely resembling Game Pass, Xbox head Phil Spencer has said he thinks it's an "inevitability" competitors will begin adopting the model because it's "the right answer".

"I don't mean it to sound like we've got it all figured out [at Xbox]", Spencer told IGN when quizzed on the recent reports involving Sony, "but I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they want to play, where they want to play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things."

"So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC," he continued, "it makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer... I don't really look at it as validation [of Xbox's strategies]. I actually, when I'm talking to our teams, I talk about it as an inevitability."

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass Holiday 2021.

As such, Spencer says its critical Xbox "continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we're doing might be advantages that we have in the market today, but they're just based on us going first, not that we've created something that no one else can go create."

"I like it, because it feeds our energy on what are the next things that we should be working on as we continue to build out the things that we've done in the past. Because I think the right answer is to ship great games, ship them on PC, ship them on console, ship them on cloud, make them available Day 1 in the subscription. And I expect that's what our competitor will do."

Rumours of a PlayStation Plus overhaul that would see the service expanded out to encompass features more inline with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass first surfaced in December when Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported Sony was seeking to consolidate PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription service - code-named Spartacus - starting this spring.

The move would reportedly see Sony ditching the PlayStation Now brand altogether and taking a three-tier subscription approach to PlayStation Plus. Tier 1 would be functionally identical to the existing PlayStation Plus offering, required to play the majority of PlayStation games online, while the second would give subscribers access to a large catalogue of PlayStation 4 games, with PS5 titles to follow. Those opting for the third subscription tier would gain streaming functionality on top of everything else - said to include extended demos and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games - making for a package similar to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

As for Sony's tentative steps in bringing key titles from its PlayStation 4 back catalogue to PC, they're certainly having an impact. God of War, which launched on the platform last week, saw a peak of 73,529 concurrent players on Steam this weekend, smashing the numbers seen by Sony's previous two PC releases, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

PS3 games are now on the PS store, fuelling rumours backwards compatibility is on its way to PS5

Is last-last-gen finally coming to Sony consoles?

127

Sony reportedly pulling PlayStation Now subscription cards from UK retailers

Amid claims an expanded Plus service is on the way.

69

Halo Infinite developer is "focused on reducing pricing" in its in-game store

"We will be trying new things so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future."

62

Sega stalls NFT plans following "negative reactions" from players

"If it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed."

58

Resident Evil Village is our most-completed game of 2021

Metroid Dread takes second place.

42

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

42

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Xbox Series X bundles are now in stock at Amazon UK

132

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

Check out the list of retailers where the console is currently in stock.

434

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

174

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store