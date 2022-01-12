The Neo Geo Pocket's best game just landed on Switch

Poker face. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 12 January 2022

SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters Clash, widely regarded as one of the very best games for SNK's short-lived but much-loved Neo Geo Pocket, has just arrived on the Nintendo Switch.

The port follows the likes of King of Fighters R2 and Samurai Shodown! 2 which previously made their way to Nintendo's hybrid device - and were deftly handled by Code Mystics too.

SNK and Capcom have previously gone head-to-head in fighting games that have pitted the publisher's fighting rosters against each other, but in Card Fighters Clash players are presented with a collectible card game that's just as characterful and deep as its fighting counterparts, with players building decks as they face up against other players in what could be described as a chibi Magic: The Gathering.

It's up on the Nintendo eShop for £7.19, with the port allowing you to choose between the SNK and Capcom variants of the game - and you're strongly advised to stop what you're doing and go download it this very second.

