Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a neat Easter egg if you play today

Happy birthday, Junichi Masuda.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 12 January 2022

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new Nintendo Switch remakes which launched last November, include a fan-favourite Easter egg from the original DS games.

For long-term fans of the series, simply saying "diamond dust" will probably be enough to remember this nod to beloved director and composer Junichi Masuda, seen as the father of the modern Pokémon franchise.

As in the original Diamond and Pearl, playing the new Nintendo Switch remakes today will see sparkling "diamond dust" fall from the sky in Snowpoint City. This effect will only appear each year on 12th January, which is Masuda's birthday.

Fans from around the world noticed the effect appear in-game within Snowpoint City as their Nintendo Switch console clocks ticked over to the 12th.

Last year, fans found another hidden secret in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that may point to something in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

