Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a neat Easter egg if you play today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new Nintendo Switch remakes which launched last November, include a fan-favourite Easter egg from the original DS games.

For long-term fans of the series, simply saying "diamond dust" will probably be enough to remember this nod to beloved director and composer Junichi Masuda, seen as the father of the modern Pokémon franchise.

As in the original Diamond and Pearl, playing the new Nintendo Switch remakes today will see sparkling "diamond dust" fall from the sky in Snowpoint City. This effect will only appear each year on 12th January, which is Masuda's birthday.

Fans from around the world noticed the effect appear in-game within Snowpoint City as their Nintendo Switch console clocks ticked over to the 12th.

Today is January 12th and is one of the days you'll see Diamond Dust in Snowpoint City in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.



In addition to that, it's one of the days you get both an encounter and a hatch rate boost: https://t.co/chnnU4GEcB pic.twitter.com/ipHY0FGE4m — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Just like old times - visit Snowpoint City on Jan 12th in BD/SP to see some sparkling diamond dust fall to celebrate @Junichi_Masuda 's birthday! pic.twitter.com/10hjbQrhJe — Jack ?? (@jackrobken) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

I'VE GOT DIAMOND DUST pic.twitter.com/SNVYPKLWX2 — gay elves ????????? (@mergays) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Happy birthday to @Junichi_Masuda I see Diamond Dust today in brilliant diamond~???? pic.twitter.com/mE65dUb9wj — ??Timo (@JiangTimo) January 12, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Last year, fans found another hidden secret in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that may point to something in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus.