Mass Effect: Legendary Edition leads January Xbox Game Pass additions

Plus Outer Wilds and Spelunky 2.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 4 January 2022

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is among the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

The sci-fi trilogy remaster will hit the service on console and PC (via EA Play) on 6th January, including all three games and DLC.

Space fans have an extra treat too: time loop game Outer Wilds also arrives on 6th January across PC, console and cloud.

Following these two, Spelunky 2 is coming on 13th January (console and PC). The follow up to the classic roguelike platformer, it adds tonnes of new features to its randomly generated caves.

On the same day, The Anacrusis will come to console and PC. Also coming to Steam, it's a colourful four-person co-op shooter set on a starship infested with alien hordes.

Before all of those are three games available right now.

There's the BAFTA award-winning puzzle game Gorogoa; Devolver Digital's Faraday adventure Olija; and 2.5D puzzler The Pedestrian. All are available across PC, console and cloud.

This month also sees some DLC for Minecraft, as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for Apex Legends and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

Leaving the service on 15th January are Desperados 3, Ghost of a Tale, Kingdom Hearts 3, Mount & Blade: Warband, Pandemic, and Yiik: A Postmodern RPG.

For full details, visit the Xbox Wire blog.

More about Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered

