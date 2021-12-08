Next Sonic game and movie sequel confirmed to be airing at this week's Game Awards

As first movie poster is revealed.

Updated on 8 December 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 30th birthday this year, and the anniversary festivities are set to continue later this week, with a look at Sonic's upcoming movie sequel and next game both now confirmed for the Game Awards. Oh, and a new movie poster has been revealed too.

Sega first unveiled its new Sonic game during the hedgehog's special 30th birthday livestream back in May. The accompanying teaser trailer didn't offer much beyond a quick snatch of the iconic gaming mascot speeding through a forest, but a later press release named the game - planned to launch on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2022 - as Sonic Rangers. However, Sega later retracted that name, claiming its inclusion was a mistake.

That ongoing namelessness will almost certainly be remedied during this week's Game Awards, which are due to take place at 1am on Friday, 10th December in the UK. Show organiser Geoff Keighley confirmed viewers would be given a chance to "see the next game" during the event in a post to Twitter earlier today.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - Title Announcement Trailer.

That same tweet also confirmed Sonic's second live-action movie outing would be making its "world premiere" at this year's Game Awards, with stars Jim Carey and Ben Schwartz (Dr. Robotnik and Sonic the Hedgehog respectively) due to make an appearance during the show. In the meantime, Sega and Paramount have released the first poster for Sonic's upcoming movie sequel, which you can see below.

As previously reported, both Miles "Tails" Prower and Knuckles the Echidna are along for the movie adventure time around, with Idris Elba set to voice the latter. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who played Tails in the Sonic games (and who briefly appeared as Tails at the end of the first Sonic movie), recently confirmed she'll be resuming her role in the sequel.

