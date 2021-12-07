Nintendo adds longest average play time section to eShop

Nintendo has added a new section to its Switch eShop.

At the bottom of the Discover section of the webstore, you can now view games Trending By Play Time. This section lists the games "with the longest average play time over the past two weeks".

And yes, the AAA Clock is included.

While the section doesn't list the specific play time, Pokémon remakes Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond are towards the top of the list. That's as you may expect, considering they're lengthy titles and newly released.

Elsewhere the list is dominated by JRPGs, with Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny at the top and the likes of Shin Megami Tensei V, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Rune Factory 4 Special, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Ni No Kuni II all featured.

The list also has Football Manager 2022, multiple games in the Danganronpa series (newly added to the store), and anime adventure games, as well as western RPGs like Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Nestled in there is the AAA Clock app, presumably because its users simply leave it running 24 hours a day.

It may not be used widely, but it's an interesting peek into which Switch games players are currently hooked on.