Here's a fresh look at Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Flippin' heck.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 December 2021

Epic Games has revealed what's next for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 with its all-new "Flipped" trailer, highlighting the island's startling new look.

"Due to a particularly cold winter, the first thing you'll notice about the Island is that the western half's a wintry biome," the studio teases in the video description. "Perhaps stop by the suburban Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard, and other locales.

"Like warmer weather? To the east are the tropics, with coastal keys, palm trees, and weathered sights to see. Although The Seven have outposts all throughout the Island, the tropics are home to their home, the 'Sanctuary'. This compound is right next to the coast, where you can get a clear view of the colossal rock statue of The Foundation. And speaking of colossal, the towering, web-covered Daily Bugle building is also in the area."

There's even warmer weather, too, courtesy of the desert that sits in the south. Here, you can "go off-road racing at Chonker's Speedway, revel in cozy living at Condo Canyon, and something that will wet even the driest eyes, 'come on down' to the returning Butter Barn".

There's also new weapons in the offing: the Ranger assault rifle, MK-Seven AR, the Strike Pump shotgun, an auto shotgun, the Stinger SMG, a sidearm pistol, and the Hunter Bolt-Action sniper.

As for new characters unlockable through the Battle Pass? As well as Spider-Man, you can unlock the "Lotus Walker" Shanta, unlocked right now with the Battle Pass. There's also wanderer Ronin, no-nonsense Lt. John Llama, the "flavour-synthetic but attitude-authentic" Gumbo, optimistic outlaw Harlowe, and the Island-raised and Island-defending Haven. The leader of The Seven The Foundation will be available later in the season.

About the author

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

