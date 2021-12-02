Omno is coming to Nintendo Switch this month

Available 16th December.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 2 December 2021

Adventure puzzle game Omno is coming to Switch this month.

The game is from solo developer Jonas Manke (AKA Studio Inkyfox) and was originally released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in July this year.

Now the game will hit the eShop on Nintendo's console on 16th December. Check out the new trailer below.

"It has been really magical seeing Omno go out into the real world as a published game," said Manke. "With this Switch port I hope it will reach a whole new group of people who will now get to experience this very personal story."

The story takes place in a world of ancient wonders and sees your character on a pilgrimage across varied environments using the power of a lost civilisation. There's no combat but intriguing puzzles to unravel.

Omno is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

The game "offers a dreamy blend of platforming and puzzling", our Chris Donlan wrote in our Omno review.

