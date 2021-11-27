Steam sets new concurrent users record with over 27 million online

Steam has set a new concurrent users record with over 27 million online.

According to SteamDB, Valve's platform hit a new all-time peak this afternoon of 27,182,165 concurrent users.

That beats Steam's previous best of 26.9 million users online at the same time in April.

It's a remarkable milestone for Steam, which broke the same record a staggering six times last year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to surge.

Valve publishes live data for Steam concurrents.

The usual suspects make up Steam's top games by current player count (Valve publishes official data on this). At the time of this article's publication, eternally popular competitive first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive topped the chart with an incredible 849,144 concurrent players. Valve's MOBA, Dota 2, was in second with 663,561 concurrents. Battle royale PUBG was in at third with 241,902. Respawn's Apex Legends and Amazon's New World round out the top five.

Grand Theft Auto 5, Team Fortress 2, Rust, MIR4, and the wonderful Wallpaper Engine complete the top 10.