Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Steam sets new concurrent users record with over 27 million online

The valve turns.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 27 November 2021

Steam has set a new concurrent users record with over 27 million online.

According to SteamDB, Valve's platform hit a new all-time peak this afternoon of 27,182,165 concurrent users.

That beats Steam's previous best of 26.9 million users online at the same time in April.

It's a remarkable milestone for Steam, which broke the same record a staggering six times last year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to surge.

1
Valve publishes live data for Steam concurrents.

The usual suspects make up Steam's top games by current player count (Valve publishes official data on this). At the time of this article's publication, eternally popular competitive first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive topped the chart with an incredible 849,144 concurrent players. Valve's MOBA, Dota 2, was in second with 663,561 concurrents. Battle royale PUBG was in at third with 241,902. Respawn's Apex Legends and Amazon's New World round out the top five.

Grand Theft Auto 5, Team Fortress 2, Rust, MIR4, and the wonderful Wallpaper Engine complete the top 10.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

CD Projekt not for sale, boss insists

Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a "very good game" in the long run.

55

Roblox suing controversial content creator for leading a "cybermob" against platform

The developer is seeking $1.6 million in damages.

13

Ex-Mass Effect developers express interest in TV show

Mordin one of them, anyway.

18

Microsoft reveals letter from that time it failed to buy Nintendo

"I understand Mr. Takeda's concerns about the possible partnership..."

61

Fortnite Chapter 3 launches next month

End of the isle.

6

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store