Terminator: Resistance gets 4-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PS5 only

Terminator: Resistance is getting a four-hour narrative DLC campaign on PC and PlayStation 5-only.

Terminator: Resistance Annihilation Line, due out on Steam and the PlayStation Store on 10th December, picks up mid-way through the main campaign story. The announcement trailer is below:

John Connor orders protagonist Jacob Rivers to assist in the investigation of Northridge Outpost, a civilian settlement that's gone mysteriously silent. Rivers and a small team of resistance soldiers led by Kyle Reese then head beyond the Annihilation Line to work out what's going on.

It's not clear why this expansion isn't coming out for Xbox Series X and S. The announcement mentions the DLC has "dynamic visuals designed to take advantage of the power of the PS5" and you can "feel every pulse of your plasma rifle with the DualSense controller". There's also mention of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for the PC version. It doesn't sound to me like the new Xbox consoles aren't capable of running Annihilation Line, at least.

An Enhanced version of Terminator: Resistance came out on PS5 only earlier this year. Owners of Terminator: Resistance on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free, if you fancy doing that.

I didn't get on with Terminator: Resistance at all when it launched in 2019, although I appreciate the game found an audience and went down well on Steam.