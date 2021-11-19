Pac-Man Museum+ bundling together 14 games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC

Gaming's most iconic inverted pie piece is getting another collection in the form of Pac-Man Museum+, bundling up 14 classic and modern games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

As that little '+' at the end of the title sort of suggests, this is an expanded release of the original Pac-Man Museum - which launched for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC back in the of 2014 - slapping another five titles onto that original line-up.

This time around, purchasers will get Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (in both its arcade and console guises), Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256.

Pac-Man Museum+ - Announcement Trailer.

Publisher Bandai Namco is also touting Pac-Man Museum+'s visual interface, which takes the form of a customisable virtual arcade, with players able to place cabinets, decorations, and other assorted memorabilia as they see fit. Additional customisation items can be unlocked by playing games and completing objectives tied to Pac-Man Museum+'s mission-based progression system.

There's no exact release date for Pac-Man Museum+ just yet, but it'll be heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam "early" next year.