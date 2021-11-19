Pac-Man Museum+ bundling together 14 games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC

Arriving early next year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 19 November 2021

Gaming's most iconic inverted pie piece is getting another collection in the form of Pac-Man Museum+, bundling up 14 classic and modern games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

As that little '+' at the end of the title sort of suggests, this is an expanded release of the original Pac-Man Museum - which launched for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC back in the of 2014 - slapping another five titles onto that original line-up.

This time around, purchasers will get Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (in both its arcade and console guises), Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256.

Pac-Man Museum+ - Announcement Trailer.

Publisher Bandai Namco is also touting Pac-Man Museum+'s visual interface, which takes the form of a customisable virtual arcade, with players able to place cabinets, decorations, and other assorted memorabilia as they see fit. Additional customisation items can be unlocked by playing games and completing objectives tied to Pac-Man Museum+'s mission-based progression system.

There's no exact release date for Pac-Man Museum+ just yet, but it'll be heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam "early" next year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Pac-Man Museum+

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Platinum's Sol Cresta delayed from December

During "Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream".

6

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

27

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

The Shenmue anime gets its first trailer

I see.

32

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

26

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Recommended | Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

Raw thrills.

60

Feature | When the arcade came home: a short oral history of the Neo Geo

The future is now.

51

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store