Six Days in Fallujah delayed to late 2022

Updated on 17 November 2021

Controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujah will now arrive in Q4 2022, publisher Victura today confirmed, rather than the game's previous vague "2021" launch window.

The project will also grow in scope to involve "nearly double the size of the team" originally planned.

Six Days in Fallujah sparked fresh outcry when it was re-revealed back in February, 11 years after Konami ditched an earlier incarnation.

The new Six Days in Fallujah game is being developed by Golem studio Highwire, with Halo and Destiny veterans including composer Marty O'Donnell aboard.

Criticism of this new version centres on its use of Fallujah - one of the bloodiest moments in the US-led invasion of Iraq - as a backdrop for what appeared to be a pretty cut-and-dry military shooter. A prominent Muslim advocacy organisation called for Steam, PlayStation and Xbox not to allow the game on their platforms.

Victura boss Peter Tamte was also heavily criticised for saying the game would provide "context" for why US soldiers were in Fallujah but "without making a political statement either way".

A subsequent statement from Victura said the game would actually be "inseparable from politics", and that the game would include documentary sections where US veterans and Iraqi civilians share their perspectives.

"It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had," Victura boss Peter Tamte wrote today.

"Doubling our team is just one of many things we're doing to make sure Six Days in Fallujah brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters."

