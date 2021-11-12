Rockstar pulls Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC

As the Rockstar Games Launcher remains offline.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 12 November 2021

Rockstar has pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC.

This week the PC version launched exclusively on the Rockstar Games Launcher, which then suffered significant issues that made the game unplayable.

At the time of this article's publication, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is unavailable to buy on Rockstar's website. Meanwhile, the Rockstar Games Launcher remains offline.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available to buy on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, however.

Last night, Rockstar tweeted to say "services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance", adding: "Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed."

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles," Rockstar said in a follow-up tweet published this morning.

