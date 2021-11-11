YouTube will now hide the dislike count on videos

Thumbs up.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 November 2021

YouTube has announced plans to hide the dislike count for videos, and is now slowly rolling out the change across its platform.

A dislike button will still be shown to all, and a channel owner will still be able to privately view the number of dislikes on a particular video. The only change is that the count will no longer be public.

The move follows an increasing number of instances where the dislike count or like-to-dislike ratio was weaponised by viewers, and after experimentation by YouTube showed the hiding of the dislike number "showed a reduction in dislike attacking behaviour".

Predictably, YouTube's above announcement video on the change currently has 7.3k likes and 25k dislikes.

Video game fans have, over the years, made headlines by hammering that dislike button more than most. Last May's Xbox Series X "gameplay" reveal went down badly, for example, and who can forget the record-setting 3.5m dislikes awarded to the reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare? (Not Activision, for sure.)

More recently, Nintendo fans voted with their fingers by thumbing down the Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer in their droves, while Grand Theft Auto 5's PlayStation Showcase trailer also didn't go down well.

"Creators will still be able to find their exact dislike counts in YouTube Studio, along with other existing metrics, if they would like to understand how their content is performing," YouTube said. "Viewers can still dislike videos to tune their recommendations and privately share feedback with creators.

"We heard during the experiment that some of you have used the public dislike count to help decide whether or not to watch a video. We know that you might not agree with this decision, but we believe that this is the right thing to do for the platform.

"We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves. This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment. Our work is not done, and we'll continue to invest here."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

102

The Game Awards is focusing back on games, with 40-50 to be shown

And maybe the metaverse.

11

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

51

Twitch introduces new programme to support musicians

Change of tune.

4

Unity acquires Sir Peter Jackson's Weta in $1.6bn deal

Put a ring on it.

22

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

10

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store