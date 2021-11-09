Awesome Games Done Quick reveals full hour-by-hour charity speedrun schedule

Running from 9th-16th January next year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 November 2021

Speedrun fans, grab your diaries; following last week's line-up reveal, Games Done Quick organisers have shared dates and timings for all 170+ charity speedruns taking place as part of next January's Awesome Games Done Quick event.

Awesome Games Done Quick - which will once again return as an online-only event in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - runs from 9th-16th January next year and will be raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation throughout its duration.

Last week's announcement revealed every game appearing in Awesome Games Done Quick's sizeable 2022 line-up - covering the usual mix of triple-A titles, smaller-scale indie offerings, retro classics, and other assorted oddities - but that list has now been properly organised into a complete event schedule, meaning interested parties can now check times and set reminders for any speedruns they don't want to miss.

9 Deathloop Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed.

Proceedings get underway on Twitch, with a bit of a pre-amble, at 4:30pm on Sunday, 9th January, and that's quickly followed by the event's first speedrun, an Any% Featherless run of Nioh 2. From there, it's a jam-packed line-up, catering to a wide range of tastes; recent blockbuster outings such as Deathloop and Resident Evil Village, for instance, rub shoulders with endearing favourites such as Stardew Valley, Subnautica, and Dark Souls.

There's a host of retro action too, of course, and the return of the much-loved Awful Block, showcasing curiosities from the great dustbin of gaming past, including the likes of Zelda's Adventure for Philips CD-i, The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness, and more.

This year's Awesome Games Done Quick raised $2.75m USD for the Prevent Cancer Foundation back in January, while Summer Games Done Quick, which took place this July, raised over $2.8m for Doctors Without Borders.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Digital Foundry | Forza Horizon 5 PC: can Playground's masterpiece scale beyond Series X?

Plus: optimised settings, hardware requirements and more.

58

Batman Arkham Knight canned sequel apparently shown via concept art

Gotham where it hurts.

45

Tiny Tina's Borderlands 2 DLC gets standalone launch today

For less than a tenner, or free via Epic Games Store.

10

Lies of P looks like Pinocchio meets Bloodborne

Honestly.

19

Call of Duty: Vanguard players discover guns don't hit exactly where you aim

In bloom.

26

You may also enjoy...

Netflix's new mobile games service arrives on iOS tomorrow

League of Legends' Hextech Mayhem incoming.

Awesome Games Done Quick reveals full hour-by-hour charity speedrun schedule

Running from 9th-16th January next year.

2

Tiny Tina's Borderlands 2 DLC gets standalone launch today

For less than a tenner, or free via Epic Games Store.

10

Hextech Mayhem is a new League of Legends rhythm runner from the developer of Bit.Trip

And it's out next week.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free on PC this week

Shao thing.

5

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store