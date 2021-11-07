Pokemon TCG Live has been delayed until 2022 to give players "a more polished experience"

Card knock life.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 7 November 2021

Pokémon TCG Live's Canadian mobile soft launch and global open beta for desktop have been "shifted" to 2022.

Addressing the delay on its social media channels, The Pokémon Company said the extra development time would ensure players would have "a more polished experience" at launch, and said it would provide more information on the "timing" of the test period - and release date - "soon".

"To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," the company explained on Twitter. "We'll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.

"Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products. Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online."

We found out that the Pokémon Trading Card Game was getting an official free-to-play mobile app, TCG Live, a few weeks back, marking the first time players could play the card game on smartphones.

As Tom explained at the time, this version of the TCG will let you build decks to take part in daily challenges and online battles against other players, although you won't be able to trade cards with other players. The plan at the time was that TCG Live would soft launch in Canada and then launch globally for PC and Mac later this year - with cross-platform play possible, too - although that's now been delayed, of course.

