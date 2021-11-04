League of Legends' Jinx joins Fortnite ahead of Netflix's animated TV show

And Riot's games come to the Epic Store.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 4 November 2021

Riot, developer of the ridiculously popular free-to-play game League of Legends, has teamed up with Epic - developer of the ridiculously popular free-to-play game Fortnite - for a partnership that will see several Riot titles being made available via the Epic Games Store and an appearance from League of Legends character Jinx in Fortnite.

The Jinx crossover gets underway today, and - as is now very much the norm in the ever-revolving advertising billboard that is Fortnite's Metaversal world - will take the form of a purchasable skin in the shooter's Item Shop.

Jinx's arrival in Fortnite, not coincidentally, occurs just two days before the launch of Netflix's three-part League of Legends animated TV series, Arcane. Both Jinx and sister Vi play prominent roles in Arcane, which revolves around the tension between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun. Part one arrives on Saturday, 6th November, at 7pm ET (2am UK time on 7th November), with parts two and three releasing at weekly intervals.

Arcane Jinx of League of Legends to Wreak Havoc in Fortnite.

Alongside all that transmedia cross-promotional jazz, Epic and Riot have announced League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are now available to download from the Epic Games Store. In practical terms, it's probably not an especially efficient way to acquire the free-to-play games - they still need to be run through Riot's client once swiped through Epic's client - but will at least help reduce the clicking distance for those Fortnite players yet to familiarise themselves with Riot's games.

Arcane - Official Trailer.

League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra are available in the Epic Store right now, and Jinx arrives in Fortnite tonight at 8pm ET (midnight in the UK).

