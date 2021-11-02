Netflix's new mobile games service rolling out globally today for subscribers on Android

iOS version due "in the coming months".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 2 November 2021

Following several months of limited testing in select European territories, Netflix is rolling out its fledging video games service to all subscribers around the world (as long as they have an Android device), starting today, 2nd November.

Netflix announced it was "in the early stages" of expanding into games back in July, explaining it would initially focus on titles for mobile devices. Two such games - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 - were added to its entertainment library in August as part of an early Poland-exclusive test, and three more - Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast - were introduced during a wider test in September.

And now, as detailed in the streaming service's official announcement, all five games will be available to Netflix subscribers around the world as part of their existing membership starting today - although an Android device is required to play them at present. All games will be free of ads, additional costs, and in-app purchases.

1
Netflix's launch line-up offers a mix of casual games and show tie-ins.

"Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories," Netflix writes in its announcement, "we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone."

All titles can be found under the Games tab in Netflix's mobile app for Android, but must first be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Once that's done, the games can be accessed back in the app, although Netflix notes that titles won't be available on a Kids profile.

Netflix says it plans to continuing building on its initial five-strong launch line-up of games, with a "whole lot more" on the way. Presumably that will include the first fruits of its partnership with newly acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.

Let's Play Stranger Things 3: The Game.

"Just like our series, films, and specials," the streaming service writes, "we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you're a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we're just getting started. We're excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

According to the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account, iOS support for the new gaming service should be arriving "in the coming months".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Mafia: Definitive Edition and Celeste lead November's PlayStation Now games

Plus Final Fantasy 9 and more.

36

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 unveils full list of over 170 charity speedruns

Running from 9th-16th January next year.

11

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is now its most downvoted video ever

The video currently sports 104K dislikes to just 17K likes.

73

Happy Halloween! There are Luigi's Mansion Lego sets on the way

*Luigi not included.

20

November's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Kingdoms of Amalur, Knockout City

UPDATE: Now official, with two additional PSVR games announced.

42

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

19

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

435

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store