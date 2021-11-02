Netflix's new mobile games service rolling out globally today for subscribers on Android

Following several months of limited testing in select European territories, Netflix is rolling out its fledging video games service to all subscribers around the world (as long as they have an Android device), starting today, 2nd November.

Netflix announced it was "in the early stages" of expanding into games back in July, explaining it would initially focus on titles for mobile devices. Two such games - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 - were added to its entertainment library in August as part of an early Poland-exclusive test, and three more - Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast - were introduced during a wider test in September.

And now, as detailed in the streaming service's official announcement, all five games will be available to Netflix subscribers around the world as part of their existing membership starting today - although an Android device is required to play them at present. All games will be free of ads, additional costs, and in-app purchases.

Netflix's launch line-up offers a mix of casual games and show tie-ins.

"Whether you're craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories," Netflix writes in its announcement, "we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone."

All titles can be found under the Games tab in Netflix's mobile app for Android, but must first be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Once that's done, the games can be accessed back in the app, although Netflix notes that titles won't be available on a Kids profile.

Netflix says it plans to continuing building on its initial five-strong launch line-up of games, with a "whole lot more" on the way. Presumably that will include the first fruits of its partnership with newly acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.

Let's Play Stranger Things 3: The Game.

"Just like our series, films, and specials," the streaming service writes, "we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you're a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we're just getting started. We're excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

According to the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account, iOS support for the new gaming service should be arriving "in the coming months".