Knockout City gets PS5, Xbox Series X/S upgrades next week

For free, no need to 4K out.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 October 2021

Knockout City will get an update on 2nd November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, upgrading the game's performance and visuals.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game runs at native 4K and 60fps - or 1440p (1620p on Series X) upscaled to 4K at 120fps.

On Xbox Series S, it runs at 1440p at 60fps - or 1080p at 120fps. All platforms also gain improved textures and lighting.

The dodgeball-inspired game is the work of Mario Kart: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios, and is published by EA.

Knockout City launched its third season earlier this month. Named "Hacked", it added hacking (as you might expect), motorbikes, plus a new map and battle pass.

All of this is well-timed if you're on PS5, of course, as it was announced yesterday that Knockout City is one of the platform's PlayStation Plus games for November.

You'll be able to nab Knockout City via the PlayStation Plus catalogue next week, from 2nd November, alongside Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4), First Class Trouble (PS4 and PS5) and a trio of PSVR titles: The Persistence, Until You Fall, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

