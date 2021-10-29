Creaks and Samorost dev's "psychedelic horror adventure" Happy Game out now

"Please note: Happy Game is not a happy game."

Happy Game, the "psychedelic horror" adventure from Amanita Design - the developer behind the acclaimed likes of Samorost, Machinarium, and Creaks - is out now on PC, Mac, and Switch.

Announced back in 2020, Happy Game is the brainchild of artist, animator, and designer Jaromír Plachý - who also created Amanita's whimsical garden adventure Botanicula and brash comedy caper Chuchel - and tells the story of a young boy trapped in his nightmares.

"Endure and escape three unforgettable nightmares," explains Amanita on Happy Games' Steam page, "solve deeply disturbing puzzles in (not so) charming environments", and "deal with suspicious smiley faces and pink bunnies".

Happy Game - Launch Trailer.

Happy Game is available on Switch's eShop and Steam for PC and Mac, where it usually costs £11.13. However, Steam users can get a 13% discount until 4th November, bringing the price down to £9.68. There's also a Collector's Edition, featuring the game and soundtrack, for £17.12, currently discounted to £11.77.

"Please note," Amanita warns, "Happy Game is not a happy game."

