Microsoft announces new 2TB and 512GB Seagate storage expansion cards for Xbox Series X and S

Microsoft has announced new 2TB and 512GB Seagate storage expansion cards for the Xbox Series X and S.

Seagate already has a £200 1TB storage expansion card. The 512GB and 2TB cards will be available soon in all Xbox markets, Pamela Wang, from the Designed for Xbox team, said in a post on Xbox Wire.

The 512GB card costs $140 in the US and launches mid-November. The 2TB card costs $400 in the US and launches early December. We expect UK pricing soon.

To use either card, plug it into the storage expansion port on the back of your Xbox Series X or S. You can use it as you would any external storage device.

You can install games to the card by default, play games directly from it, move or copy games between local and external storage, or do anything you can now with an external hard-drive.

The difference is these Seagate cards are designed to match the exact performance of the internal SSD of the Xbox Series X and S.