NFL coach Jon Gruden to be removed from Madden NFL 22

The coach made derogatory comments in newly surfaced emails.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is being removed from Madden NFL 22 following racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks in emails.

As reported by the NY Times, the coach frequently used derogatory language in recently surfaced emails to denigrate people involved in the NFL.

EA has now released a statement confirming that Gruden will be removed from the game.

"EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity," it reads. "Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden's resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks."

The announcement of Gruden's resignation came in a statement from the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," said Gruden. "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

According to emails reviewed by the NY Times, Gruden "denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem" along with using derogatory language.

