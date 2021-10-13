Sony celebrates five years of PlayStation VR with free game giveaway

Available in November.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 October 2021

Sony is giving PlayStation Plus members three free PS VR games to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR.

It's not yet known what the games will be, but they'll be available at no extra charge in November.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony thanked fans and the development community for embracing the platform, now that over 500 games and experiences are available.

They also revealed the top five most played PlayStation VR games globally:

  1. Rec Room
  2. Beat Saber
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  5. Resident Evil 7 biohazard

More PS VR games are already on the way, including Moss: Book 2, Wanderer, After the Fall, Humanity, Puzzling Places, Zenith: The Last City and more.

Developers from the likes of Capcom, Team Asobi and more have also been sharing their thoughts on PS VR and what they've learned developing for the platform.

You can read their thoughts on the PlayStation Blog.

A successor to PS VR is on the way for the PlayStation 5 console. Though the headset is yet to be revealed, it will feature orb-like controllers with haptic feedback like the DualSense. And while it won't be completely wireless, it will connect with just one cord.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (24)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

The Last of Us set photos show our best look yet at Joel

And a ruined downtown Boston.

34

Paradox staff criticise "culture of silence" which let man with reputation for harassment hold senior role for years

And "toxic" studio where women say they're treated as "token" hires.

State of Decay founder launches new studio Possibility Space to work on "joyful" new game

The possibilities are endless.

1

Britbox TV app available on Xbox

Best of British.

32

Latest Activision Blizzard legal twist sees California's $18m settlement objection questioned

With potential impact to original lawsuit.

11

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

2

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (24)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store