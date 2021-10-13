Activision unveils new server-side and kernel-level anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty

Heading to Vanguard and Warzone.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 13 October 2021

Activision - still embroiled in increasingly messy legal battles following the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination, harassment and a "frat boy" culture at Blizzard Entertainment - has finally shared details of Ricochet, its previously teased new anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty.

Ricochet is described as a "multi-faceted" approach to combatting cheating, and includes "new server-side tools which monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more."

One major part of this new anti-cheat solution is a a kernel-level driver for PC that'll sit on players' computers and monitor for applications "that attempt to interact and manipulate Call of Duty" in an unsportsmanlike manner. "While the kernel driver...will release to PC," notes Activision in its announcement post, "by extension, console players playing via cross-play against players on PC will also stand to benefit."

Kernel-level anti-cheat solutions, such as those seen in Doom Eternal and Valorant, have proven controversial in the past, given the high degree of access they have to a players' system. However, Ricochet differs from similar systems - in its "initial rollout" at least, to use Activision's phrasing - in as much as it isn't always-on. "The software turns on when you start Call of Duty: Warzone and shuts down when you close the game," says Activision. "Plus, the kernel-level driver only monitors and reports activity related to Call of Duty."

Considerably more time is spent attempting to assure PC players that Ricochet's kernel-level driver is safe and no threat to their privacy in Activision's announcement most, should you wish to learn more.

Ricochet's server-side anti-cheat backend will initially launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard on 5th November before making its way to Warzone as part of the Pacific update. Conversely, Ricochet's kernel-level driver will debut in Warzone, again with the Pacific update, and will release for Vanguard at a later time.

"The Ricochet Anti-Cheat team's commitment is the relentless pursuit of fair play, which is fought against the sophisticated issue of cheating," Activision concludes. "We are dedicated and determined to evolve the Ricochet Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Quake's free "next-gen" upgrade now available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Adds 120fps at up to 4K.

38

Epic Games now credits Among Us' Innersloth as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode

UPDATE: Twitter brandter hints at official collab.

50

Back 4 Blood dev discussing ways to address lack of progression in solo mode after player backlash

Hit the deck.

28

Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets its final season next week

The final ring.

13

Battlefield 2042 fans think it has too many bots, and they're just too OP

All out botfare.

41

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

87

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store