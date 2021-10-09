Deus Ex mod lets you play as a female JC Denton 21 years after the game came out

Good choice.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 9 October 2021

A new Deus Ex mod lets you play as a female JC Denton - 21 years after the game came out.

The Lay D Denton Project, created by a group of modders collectively know as Lay D Dev, dds a feature cut early in the development of Ion Storm's influential immersive sim: the ability to select the protagonist's gender.

The mod is a significant effort. All of JC Denton's 1700 lines of dialogue have been re-recorded by voice actress Karen Rohan, under the vocal direction of Chris Rohan.

"The performance strives to faithfully preserve the character of JC," reads the mod description.

"Every single line was performed directly after listening to the original Male JC's read. While not blatantly copying every single line, the original performance was used as the primary anchor point for the line reads. Variations were only made after careful consideration.

"In addition, we have strived to preserve the more beloved community one-liners as accurately as possible."

1

Elsewhere, all gender pronouns and references have been edited to reflect the female protagonist.

"Because of the natural cadence of human speech and the ear's natural sensitivity to abnormalities in speech, this was by far the most challenging effort in the project," the modders said.

The modders also added several small additional characters throughout the game who were designed to subtly acknowledge JC's gender using a pronoun. A select few characters were problematic enough that the modders felt they had to be recast.

"We just couldn't get the pronouns to work no matter how hard we tried with Harold (the mechanic near the 747) and the OwO secretary during the UNATCO escape," one of the modders who goes by the name Xriborg explained in the comments. "Morpheus was recast simply so we could make him more intelligible. And finally the VersaLife spy in the canal bar had his dialogue reworked because he originally mistakes JC for Paul. Makes sense for Male JC but it was a stretch for the Female JC. Those are the only recasts."

And then there's the female JC model, which has been restored (it's also slightly shorter than male Denton).

"In addition to the skin, all player sounds such as jumping, running, getting hit, dying, etc. have been re-recorded," the modders said.

"The first-person model has been altered to match JC's selected skin tone and tweaked in an effort to look more feminine."

The video below, released by the modders alongside the mod itself, showcases the impressive work done to Deus Ex.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Deus Ex

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Tales of Arise adds new difficulties, weapons

Plus pricy Sword Art Online outfits.

11

Blizzard announces Joe Shely as new Diablo 4 game director

"Like many of you, our team has been reflecting upon recent events".

10

Pokémon fans ponder how much Legends: Arceus is open world

Or actually similar to Monster Hunter.

9

Kingdom Hearts back catalogue coming to Nintendo Switch

Via cloud streaming.

41

The Last of Us Part 2 comes to PlayStation Now

Dina see that coming.

77

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store