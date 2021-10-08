Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Trilogy finally official and launching later this year

Includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 8 October 2021

Rockstar has finally made its much-rumoured, occasionally leaked Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster official and it's coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch later this year.

Word of an updated trilogy release - focussing on remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - first surfaced over the summer, but its existence became considerably more tangible after a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy listing was spotted on the South Korea's game rating board website at the end of September.

If further doubts of an imminent release remained, they were swiftly quashed this week when new achievement icons were discovered following an update to Rockstar's very own launcher. All that remained was to wait for an official announcement, and here we are now.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, to give the release its full name, will arrive for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC at some point "later this year", with an iOS and Android launch due in the first half of 2022.

Rockstar promises "across-the-board upgrades" for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas as part of the new release, and while it's currently remaining coy on specifics, all three titles will feature "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements... while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals." More will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Let's Play Grand Theft Auto 3 - Late To The Party.

Finally, in preparation for launch, Rockstar says it'll be removing all existing versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas from digital retailers on PC and consoles from next week. However, players that bought the titles previously will still be able to download and play them on their respective purchase platforms.

About the author

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

