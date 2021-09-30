Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition listed on Korean rating board

I'll Take-three.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 30 September 2021

A listing for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been spotted on South Korea's game rating board's site.

According to the details of the listing, the application for an official rating was made by Take-Two Interactive for an action game originating from the United States.

The game has been rated 18 or unavailable for youth in the country.

Earlier in August, rumours were circulating about the potential remaster of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

These rumours were given credibility by Take-Two's recent legal activity, which entailed taking down mods that enhanced older Grand Theft Auto titles.

This new listing all but confirms a remaster of these older Grand Theft Auto titles is in the works. Rockstar has yet to comment.

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

