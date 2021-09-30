Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition listed on Korean rating board

A listing for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been spotted on South Korea's game rating board's site.

According to the details of the listing, the application for an official rating was made by Take-Two Interactive for an action game originating from the United States.

The game has been rated 18 or unavailable for youth in the country.

Earlier in August, rumours were circulating about the potential remaster of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

These rumours were given credibility by Take-Two's recent legal activity, which entailed taking down mods that enhanced older Grand Theft Auto titles.

This new listing all but confirms a remaster of these older Grand Theft Auto titles is in the works. Rockstar has yet to comment.