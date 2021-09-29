PlayStation Studios acquires Manchester-based Fabrik Games

Joining ex-Sony Liverpool talent as part of Firesprite.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 September 2021

Firesprite, the large Liverpool-based team bought by PlayStation earlier this month, has expanded further with the acquisition of Fabrik Games.

Fabrik will now become part of Firesprite, and boost its overall headcount up to 265.

Firesprite was formed from the remnants of Sony Liverpool - which PlayStation shut down back in 2012. Now it has quietly grown to become one of the largest development teams in the UK, and has found itself back as a first-party studio.

The addition of Fabrik's team to Firesprite makes a lot of sense - the former was spun out of Firesprite by its boss to develop indie games, though ended up working with Firesprite on its recent project The Persistence.

"I'm delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios," Firesprite boss Graeme Ankers said today.

"They are a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAA franchises. We're looking forward to bolstering our creative talent as we continue on our journey to offer truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans."

There's no word yet on what Firesprite will work on next as part of PlayStation Studios.

Sony also recently acquired Housemarque and Nixxes, and partnered with Jade Raymond's new studio Haven Entertainment to build a new IP. Who's next?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

GamesMaster revival hosts announced

Three episodes to stream later this year.

42

Microsoft is allowing third-party storefront apps onto its Windows store

Starting with Epic Games and Amazon.

25

Square Enix's full TGS schedule brings Final Fantasy Origin, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Plus, jazz live painting!

21

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

71

Billion dollar firm Activision Blizzard agrees $18m fund "to compensate and make amends"

For those affected by harassment and discrimination.

14

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

3

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

25

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store