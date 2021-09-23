Disney Classic Games Collection coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Today brings a trailer for the Disney Classic Games Collection, which is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox this autumn.

This is an updated version of the previous Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King release with a couple of extra titles thrown in - though seemingly without an upgrade path for those who paid up last time.

The Jungle Book is now included, in both its "Console S" and "Console N" versions, as well as a newly-added SNES version of Aladdin.

Altogether it makes for the following list of games adapting three of Disney's favourite movies (as confirmed by Vooks), plus art galleries and soundtrack modes. Included are:

Disney's Aladdin: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney's Aladdin - Final Cut: Sega Mega Drive

Disney's Aladdin - Demo Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney's Aladdin - Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Lion King: SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega MegaDrive

Disney The Lion King - Japanese Version: Sega Mega Drive

Disney The Jungle Book: SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega Drive

New updates add the ability to watch, rewind and skip through to any part of a game, plus enable various visual filters. Some of that might come in very handy, since Disney games were often surprisingly difficult - anecdotally so you couldn't just complete the game in a single Blockbuster rental period rather than buying it yourself.