Looks like Warzone bans are being carried over to Call of Duty Vanguard

Eliminated.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 17 September 2021

Reports are emerging that cheaters banned from Call of Duty Warzone are also banned from Call of Duty Vanguard servers.

Screenshots from cheating Discord servers and forums appear to show that players who received a hardware ID ban on Warzone are unable to login to Vanguard's beta.

CharlieIntel has independently confirmed that players who have received a hardware or account ban on Warzone are unable to play on Vanguard.

Raven Software, the lead developer of Warzone, recently confirmed it issues hardware bans besides account bans for cheaters.

In theory, this prevents cheaters from simply creating new accounts, since the ban is tied to a unique hardware ID that is itself tied to the player's PC.

But it's not bulletproof. A new market for software that spoofs hardware IDs has arisen, and players can also change their hardware, such as their motherboard, to generate a new hardware ID.

1

Still, Activision has announced a brand-new anti-cheat system will be introduced to Vanguard and Warzone when it is updated later this year. It appears the ban database is being shared between Warzone and Vanguard, which is a step in the right direction to ensure that existing bans are not reset with the release of a new Call of Duty title.

Activision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

Games in this article

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Former Bungie composer Marty O'Donnell found in contempt of court over use of Destiny assets

Music of the tears.

52

Bungie enables matchmaking help for those who get repeatedly thrashed 5-0 in Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris

Lucky pants.

4

343 to ditch Halo: The Master Chief Collection seasons after Halo Infinite comes out

Passing the torch.

12

Thatcher's Techbase sees the return of "one of humanity's greatest threats"

We're doomed.

84

Deathloop PC stuttering issues being investigated, Arkane says

Here we go again.

71

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch