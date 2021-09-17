Castlevania Advance Collection rated for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Whip up a frenzy.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 17 September 2021

Evidence is mounting for the near release of the so far unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection.

Gematsu reports the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Castlevania Advance Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The listing has since been deleted.

In the video below, Digital Foundry Retro's John Linneman looks at Castlevania Anniversary Collection and offers a series retrospective. It's well worth a watch if you're into Castlevania!

We first reported on Castlevania Advance Collection in June, when it popped up on the Australian ratings board with Konami as publisher and M2 as developer. Platforms weren't mentioned then. It appeared a week later in Korea, this time with PC down as a platform.

The suggestion is this collection includes the much-loved Game Boy Advance Castlevania games Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

And it's no surprise to see M2 listed as developer - the Japanese port specialist made 2019's Castlevania Anniversary Collection for Konami.

