Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month

100% Goff.

News by Chris Tapsell, Staff Writer
Updated on 16 September 2021

If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers, an Itch.io breakout hit from indie developers Laura Hunt and Thomas Möhring, is coming to Steam later this month, releasing for free - like it is on Itch right now - on September 21st.

The new trailer for If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers

I played If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers back in March and loved it. It's only a few hours long, featuring some mostly gentle point-and-click puzzling and a nicely gripping mystery. There are lots of literary references, lots of gothic horror, and lots - as you might have already noticed - of quite stunning pixel art, too.

if_on_a_winters_night_four_travellers_6
if_on_a_winters_night_four_travellers_7
Phwoar.

It's "a ghastly little gem," apparently, with about 31,000 downloads on Itch. And free! You should check it out (and give that writeup from March a read if you're feeling extra generous, too).

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers

About the author

Chris Tapsell

Chris Tapsell

Staff Writer  |  ChrisTapsell

Chris Tapsell is Eurogamer's Staff Writer, its newest Chris, and a keen explorer of the dark arts of gaming, from League of Legends to the murky world of competitive Pokémon.

Related

Alan Wake Remastered ditching original's product placement

Bunny hopped.

46

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they're breaking into the original game's source code

"We can't stop them. Need your help. 89.🁢 🀫🀰■🀫🀰◼︎🀫 7🀫■."

6

Dead Space remake goes dark until next year

Cut off.

12

Alan Wake Remastered will see the Xbox 360 classic finally debut on PlayStation

Launches this autumn with all expansions included.

106

Alan Wake Remastered pops up on retailer websites with October release date

Reportedly will be announced next week.

49

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch