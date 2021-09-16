Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month
100% Goff.
If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers, an Itch.io breakout hit from indie developers Laura Hunt and Thomas Möhring, is coming to Steam later this month, releasing for free - like it is on Itch right now - on September 21st.
I played If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers back in March and loved it. It's only a few hours long, featuring some mostly gentle point-and-click puzzling and a nicely gripping mystery. There are lots of literary references, lots of gothic horror, and lots - as you might have already noticed - of quite stunning pixel art, too.
It's "a ghastly little gem," apparently, with about 31,000 downloads on Itch. And free! You should check it out (and give that writeup from March a read if you're feeling extra generous, too).
Comments (4)