Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month

If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers, an Itch.io breakout hit from indie developers Laura Hunt and Thomas Möhring, is coming to Steam later this month, releasing for free - like it is on Itch right now - on September 21st.

The new trailer for If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers

I played If On A Winter's Night, Four Travellers back in March and loved it. It's only a few hours long, featuring some mostly gentle point-and-click puzzling and a nicely gripping mystery. There are lots of literary references, lots of gothic horror, and lots - as you might have already noticed - of quite stunning pixel art, too.

Phwoar.

It's "a ghastly little gem," apparently, with about 31,000 downloads on Itch. And free! You should check it out (and give that writeup from March a read if you're feeling extra generous, too).