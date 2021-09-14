Xbox Game Pass adds another dozen games in next two weeks

Microsoft has announced another dozen titles headed to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of September.

Notable additions include the day one launches of I Am Fish, SkateBird, Aragami 2 and the long-awaited Sable.

Up first tomorrow, 15th September, is colourful 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson. Thursday 16th then brings the launches of the physics-based aquatic adventure I Am Fish, plus SkateBird and first-person puzzler Superliminal.

This Friday, 17th September sees the launch of Aragami 2 straight into Game Pass. As with all the games mentioned above, you'll find it on the subscription service for PC, console and cloud.

Next week sees atmospheric narrative adventure Lost Words: Beyond the Page, the arty indie open world of Sable, plus Subnautica: Below Zero all arrive for PC, console and cloud on Thursday, 23rd September.

That date also sees deck-building RPG Tainted Grail: Conquest arrive on Game Pass for PC.

Looking to the end of the month, time-travelling multiplayer FPS Lemnis Gate turns up for console and PC on 28th September. Hand-drawn JRPG Astria Ascending launches for cloud, console and PC on 30th September, the same day as Unsighted for console and PC.

Lastly, Phoenix Point - the turn-based strategy from X-COM brain Julian Gollop, arrives for console on 1st October.

Touch-enabled controls for 11 more games arrive for those of you playing without a controller. Get your hands (literally) on Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, Cris Tales, Halo: Spartan Assault, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Halo Wars 2, Last Stop, Omno, Raji: An Ancient Epic, The Medium and Tropico 6.

And finally, as always, Microsoft giveth and Microsoft taketh away. Leaving Xbox Game Pass on "31st September" (yes, we know) are Drake Hollow, Ikenfell, Night in the Woods, Kathy Rain and Warhammer Vermintide 2.

Phew. Anything take your fancy?