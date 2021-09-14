PlayStation 5's next big system update arrives tomorrow

SSD expansion, 3D Audio for built-in speakers and more.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 14 September 2021

Sony launches the next big PlayStation 5 system update tomorrow, Wednesday 15th September, which includes the ability to upgrade SSD storage and take advantage of 3D Audio features using your TV's built-in speakers.

Many of the listed improvements have already been detailed and rolled out to those who signed up to beta test PS5 system software earlier this year.

Other previously announced features include the ability to view PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game separately, further customise Control Center and use it to message friends and parties. Here's Sony demoing all the new features:

Also previously announced: the ability to choose between 720p and 1080p streaming quality for PlayStation Now, and 3D Audio support for your built-in TV speakers, optimised for your room using acoustics captured by the microphone in your controller.

As for upgrading your SSD, Sony detailed back in July how beta testers could add a supported M.2 SSD to their console. The company recommends a well-lit room, a Philips screwdriver and a small flashlight to complete the installation.

1

Finally, there are improvements to the PS Remote Play app, which will support mobile data connections. Sony recommends an internet speed of at least 5Mbps, and optimally at least 15Mbps.

The PS App, meanwhile, gets an update on Thursday to let you view friends' Share Screen broadcasts together.

Separately, the PS4 also gets an update to let you view PS5 trophies on your profile and trophy list, as well as other people's PS5 trophies. You can also disband an entire Party without removing individual players.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (34)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nvidia acknowledges leaked PC game list, including God of War and Final Fantasy 7 Remake

But says they are "speculative".

51

GAME confirms another PlayStation 5 restock is happening tomorrow

Disc and digital editions purchasable online.

43

Marvel's Agent Carter is Netflix's new Tomb Raider

Hayley Atwell to star in streaming anime series.

20

Ubisoft will revive Driver as a live-action TV series

Reverse expectations.

7

Nintendo lowers price of base Switch model in Europe

UPDATE: Due to currency exchange rates and impending OLED arrival, Nintendo says.

82

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (34)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch