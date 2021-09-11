Tales of Arise off to a flyer on Steam

Cool story.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 11 September 2021

Tales of Arise is an early days hit on Steam.

Bandai Namco's latest anime-aesthetic adventure launched this week, and it has already proved more popular on PC than any other Tales game released on Steam before it.

Arise hit a peak concurrent players number of 45,680 yesterday - a number expected to grow over the weekend - which is more than the peak concurrents of the previous Tales games on Steam combined.

According to SteamDB, the concurrents peak of 2017's Tales of Berseria on Steam was 8085. 2015's Tales of Zestiria managed 9696.

It's a deserved result - Hirun Cryer reviewed Tales of Arise for Eurogamer, awarding it a recommended badge. "There are missteps and a few bumps along the way, but this soft reboot of a long-running series emerges a triumph," he wrote.

