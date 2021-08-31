Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad to re-emerge at DC Fandome

Plus Fortnite's next DC comic crossover.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 31 August 2021

The long-awaited Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will get a fresh airing at DC Fandome 2021, to be held on 16th October 2021.

We'll also get details on Fortnite's next DC Comics crossover, following its previous and very popular Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point mini-series.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next game from Rocksteady, developer of the main Batman Arkham trilogy, and a continuation of the studio's Arkham-verse. You play as a roster of characters including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang. It's in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only.

Gotham Knights, meanwhile, is the upcoming game from Batman: Arkham Oranges studio Warner Bros. Games Montreal. This is due first, some time in 2022, and will still be a cross-gen game on consoles and PC. Separate from the Arkham-verse, Gotham Knights will deliver an open-world playable both solo and co-operatively as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin following the supposed death of Bruce Wayne.

Over in Fortnite land, Batman is due to crossover once again with the battle royale's lore. A one-shot comic, which early listings have revealed to be titled "Batman/Fortnite: Foundation", looks set to reveal more about the pivotal character apparently voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Expect updates on numerous DC film and TV projects at DC Fandome as well, which of course will be streamed online.

