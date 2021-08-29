September's PS Plus games have leaked online

Next month's PS Plus games have leaked again, suggesting the freebies up for grab in September will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The information comes courtesy of the French forum Dealabs. Though forums can be unreliable given anyone can post just about anything, in this instance poster Billbil-kun was asked to verify the rumour - something they reportedly did to the moderation's team's satisfaction, which is why the post has not been removed (thanks, VGC).

Overcooked! All You Can Eat features both Overcooked titles, Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 in "stunning, enhanced 4K visuals", "blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition" on PS5 complete with extra add-on content.

For PS4 players, we have Predator: Hunting Grounds - an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator - and Hitman 2, which sees you "travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations".

The PS Plus line-up was also leaked last month, only that time it was the PlayStation website itself that revealed the PS Plus games for August ahead of an official announcement.

The website briefly mentioned Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August before reverting the changes... but not quite quick enough to keep it leaking, of course.

If you've yet to pick them up, there's still time - head to the PSN store now to save them to your library.