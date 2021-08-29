September's PS Plus games have leaked online

Overcooked! All You Can Eat! Hitman 2! Predator: Hunting Grounds!

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 29 August 2021

Next month's PS Plus games have leaked again, suggesting the freebies up for grab in September will be Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The information comes courtesy of the French forum Dealabs. Though forums can be unreliable given anyone can post just about anything, in this instance poster Billbil-kun was asked to verify the rumour - something they reportedly did to the moderation's team's satisfaction, which is why the post has not been removed (thanks, VGC).

Overcooked! All You Can Eat features both Overcooked titles, Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 in "stunning, enhanced 4K visuals", "blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition" on PS5 complete with extra add-on content.

For PS4 players, we have Predator: Hunting Grounds - an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator - and Hitman 2, which sees you "travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations".

The PS Plus line-up was also leaked last month, only that time it was the PlayStation website itself that revealed the PS Plus games for August ahead of an official announcement.

The website briefly mentioned Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August before reverting the changes... but not quite quick enough to keep it leaking, of course.

If you've yet to pick them up, there's still time - head to the PSN store now to save them to your library.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

Games in this article

Hitman 2

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Predator: Hunting Grounds

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things.

147

Xbox uses its social media reach to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

"The vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

Apple settles lawsuit to let developers email users about alternative payment options

But Epic's Coalition for App Fairness group calls it a "sham".

29

Sony quietly launches revised PlayStation 5 model with new screw

UPDATE: Stock now available in UK.

112

Fortnite is hosting a Martin Luther King experience

Including full 17-minute I Have a Dream speech.

54

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch