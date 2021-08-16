Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran set to star in Netflix's live action The Witcher prequel

Mirren Mack! Nathaniel Curtis! More!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 August 2021

Lenny Henry is in Netflix's live-action The Witcher prequel.

Announcing a raft of actors set to star in six-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin on Twitter, Netflix confirmed the British comedian plays Balor.

1
Lenny Henry. Image credit: Netflix.

Netflix also confirmed Irish comedian Dylan Moran in the role of the wonderfully-named Uthrok One-Nut.

Other actors announced include Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) in the role of Syndril, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, and Jacob Collins Levy (Young Wallander) as Eredin.

Lizzie Annis plays Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) plays Brother Death, Francesca Mills (Harlots) is Meldof, and Amy Murray is Fenrik.

The actors join The Witcher: Blood Origin alongside the previously announced Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh as Scían.

Joining as directors are Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) and Vicky Jewson (Close). Declan de Barra is executive producer and showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole are executive producers, and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski is on board as creative consultant on the series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the Conjunction of the Spheres world event. According to Deadline, filming is now underway in the UK.

It's busy times in the world of The Witcher, of course. The Witcher's second season comes out 17th December (latest trailer below), and then there's Netflix's animated Witcher movie, Nightmare of the Wolf.

