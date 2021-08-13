Namco Funscape London closes down after 25 years

"We're heartbroken…"

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 August 2021

Namco Funscape in London has closed down after 25 years.

The arcade centre inside London's County Hall off Westminster Bridge shut its doors at 6.30pm last night, 12th August.

"We're heartbroken to have closed our landmark site that has been entertaining families, friends, and corporate groups from all over the world for 25 years," reads a post on the venue's Facebook page.

"We look forward to seeing you at another Namco venue soon and thank you for amazing memories!"

Namco Funscape had a bowling alley, bars, bumper cars and over 100 arcade cabinets. It recently added a VR zone running Mario Kart VR.

According to ArcadeHeroes.com, Funscape London was forced to vacate the site due to the redevelopment of part of County Hall, as opposed to issued associated with the pandemic.

Some people have taken to social media to recount their memories of Namco Funscape. Here's a snippet:

I was a regular visitor to Namco Funscape as a teenager (that was a long time ago!), and remember learning to play Tekken on the cabinets there. I was always partial to a game of Time Crisis, too.

The dwindling video game arcade scene is a global trend, of course, but there are a handful of arcades left in London, including Las Vegas Arcade in Soho, and The Heart of Gaming in Croydon.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Crazy Taxi on Steam now has original Pizza Hut, KFC and FILA destination names - thanks to modders

Drive by Dreamcast.

16

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends gets PC release with map maker mode

Taito give it a try.

14

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City comes to Apple Arcade on 16th July

Adventure awaits.

7

Sam & Max's VR adventure This Time It's Virtual arrives on Oculus Quest today

PCVR and PSVR versions due at a later date.

8

Sony buys Returnal developer Housemarque

Super! Stardust!

115

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Bringing the arcade home with Arcade Paradise

Game JAMMA.

74

Feature | When the arcade came home: a short oral history of the Neo Geo

The future is now.

51

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Sega sells off its arcade business due to coronavirus

Insert coin?

38

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch